FDI equity inflows more than double in Q1: Government

According to the government, foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country more than doubled to $17.57 billion in April-June this fiscal year, up from $6.56 billion the previous year.

The commerce and industry ministry said that total FDI inflow increased to $22.53 billion in the first quarter of FY22, up from $11.84 billion the previous year. Inflows of equities, earnings reinvested, and other capitals make up total FDI.

“In the first three months of 2021-22 ($17.57 billion), FDI equity inflow increased by 168 percent compared to the same time a year before ($6.56 billion),” it stated.

Karnataka was the leading beneficiary of FDI equity inflows in the quarter, accounting for 48 percent of total FDI equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra (23%) and Delhi (11%).

According to the ministry, the FDI trends confirm India’s favored investment destination for international investors.