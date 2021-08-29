Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance cuts premium rates by 15% on term plan with sum assured upto Rs 3 Crore

Aditya Birla is a businessman and philanthropist. Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI) has announced a 15% drop in premium prices for its ABSLI DigiShield Plan, making it one of the most competitive term insurance options available. Customers’ protection needs are met by this plan, which can be customized to meet their needs.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance said in a statement that this plan offers flexibility to cater to one’s varied protection needs across life stages by providing multiple plan options to choose from, joint life protection, critical illness cover, and rider options to tailor-make an exceptional protection solution for customers and their loved ones.

To meet the needs of individual customers, this plan offers a variety of premium payment arrangements, policy tenures, and death benefit pay-out alternatives.

This comprehensive plan reduces obligations, protects loved ones, and helps you achieve your retirement and legacy goals.