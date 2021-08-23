FM Nirmala Sitharaman launches National Monetisation Pipeline, Rs 6 lakh crore expected till FY25

On Monday, Nirmala Sitharaman, the Finance Minister, launched a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), which will unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors such as power, roads, and railroads.

“Asset monetization does not entail the sale of land; rather, it entails the monetization of brownfield assets,” she explained.

The Union Budget for the years 2021-22 identified the monetization of running public infrastructure assets as a crucial source of long-term infrastructure funding.

Roads, trains, and power are among the major categories where projects have been identified.

The asset pipeline under NMP is estimated to be worth Rs 6 lakh crore over the next four years. The anticipated cost is 14% of the Center’s proposed outlay under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (Rs 43 lakh crore).