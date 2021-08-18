CCEA okays Rs 77.45 crore for revival of North Eastern agri-marketing corporation

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved a Rs 77.45 crore package for the state-run North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd’s resurrection. The North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) is a government-owned corporation that reports to the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

After the meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters that the CCEA had approved a Rs 77.45 crore revival package for NERAMAC.

The revival package would assist NERAMAC in implementing several creative programs, including better agricultural facilities, cluster training, organic seeds and fertilizer, and post-harvesting facilities to promote north-east farmers’ products on the global market minister.