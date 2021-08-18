Burmans launch, list $150 million SPAC on NYSE with 2 executives

The Dabur Burmans’ private investment firm, Burman Family Holdings, has formed a particular purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with two partners, raising $150 million and listing it on the New York Stock Exchange.

According to two officials intimately involved in the topic, the company plans to acquire a business in the consumer industry. At the same time, it may also pursue acquisitions in other companies or industries.

James Hauslein, president of private investment firm Hauslein & Co, and James N Clarke, managing partner of private family office investment firm Clarke Capital Partners, are among the company’s significant leaders.

On consumption outlook, he said: “India is a resilient market and we expect a steady consumption trajectory.”