Over Rs 400 crore disbursed to 85 aspirational districts so far

Since the Aspirational District Programme began in January 2018, the government has awarded roughly Rs 401.55 crores to 85 aspirational districts, according to Rao Inderjit Singh, minister of state, for planning.

“Every month, districts are assessed based on monthly progress, and the best performing districts are identified and given additional allocation based on their performance, both overall and in each of the five sectors under focus in this program,” the minister said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

However, just roughly Rs 5.79 crore and Rs 0.32 crore are pending disbursement in two districts, namely Nandurbar in Maharashtra and Palamu in Jharkhand.

The initiative ranks 112 aspirational districts every month based on their achievement across the critical performance parameters specified by the program. The overall winner and second-place finishers receive Rs 10 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively, while the first-place finisher in each of the five sectors receives Rs 3 crore.