Finance Ministry releases Rs 9,871 Crore to 17 states as grant

The grants are distributed in monthly installments by the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendations to close the revenue gap in the governments’ accounts following devolution. The commission has recommended that the 17 states get this award in the years 2021-22.

On August 9, 2021, the Department of Expenditure released the fifth monthly installment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant to the states, totaling Rs 9,871 crore, according to a statement from the ministry.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal are among the states nominated for the PDRD Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission.