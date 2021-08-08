FPIs return to equities, invests Rs 975 Cr in 1st week of August

According to reports, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have returned to India’s equities market, making a net investment of Rs 975 crore in the first week of August.

After a net outflow of Rs 11,308 crore in July, FPIs have made a comeback. The Indian equity market soared last week, with the BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange reaching record highs.

The Sensex reached a new high of Rs 54,717.24 crore on August 5.

The market rose in line with global trends and on the heels of substantial first-quarter profits. With the return of investments in August, net FPI investments in the stocks section in 2020 have surpassed Rs 50,000 for the second time.

According to NSDL data, net FPI investment in the stocks market in 2020 was Rs 50,011 crore.