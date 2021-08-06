ED arrests VMC Systems MD Hima Bindu in Rs 3,300 Cr bank fraud case – New Delhi News

August 5, New Delhi (IANS) In a Rs 3,316 crore bank fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained Vuppalapati Hima Bindu, the CEO of telephone equipment manufacturer VMC Systems Ltd (VMCSL).

According to an ED officer, Bindu was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the financial investigation agency launched a money-laundering investigation after the CBI filed an FIR against the company.

The ED searched the homes of Bindu, Satish, and V. Madhavi on July 20 and seized damning documents and digital data in the form of 40 external hard disks, six mobile phones, and two laptops