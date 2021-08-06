Andhra to set up 4,530 digital libraries at Rs 140 Cr

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, asked officials on Tuesday to create an action plan for the construction of 4,530 digital libraries.

At his camp office, he convened a review discussion on IT and digital libraries, noting that these libraries should be valuable to graduate students as well as primary and secondary school kids.

Reddy directed officials to give three desktop computers, a UPS, a desktop barcode printer, a scanner, a laser printer, software, anti-virus software, and limitless bandwidth internet in the digital libraries, as well as finish the construction of data centres for storage.

In the digital library, he also asked officials to supply three desktop tables, system chairs, guest chairs, tube lights, fans, iron racks, newspapers, and magazines.

In the first phase, which is set to begin on August 15, the state government would spend Rs 140 crore on these libraries