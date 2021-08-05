Punjab to bestow 10 state hockey players with Rs 1 Cr each – Chandigarh News

With ten of its players on the men’s hockey team that upset Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal and finish on the podium for the first time in 41 years, state Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi declared on Thursday that the state would award each player Rs one lakh.

“I am glad to announce a financial prize of Rs 1 crore each to players from Punjab on this historic day for Indian hockey,” he said in a tweet.

“We await your return to celebrate the well-deserved medal in the Olympics.”