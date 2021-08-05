GST officers detect Rs 7,421 Cr tax evasion in April-June; recover Rs 1,920 Cr

GST authorities discovered tax fraud worth Rs 7,421 crore in the current April-June period, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary detailed the total tax evasion found under GST over the last three years in a written reply. In the fiscal year 2019-20, there were 10,657 tax evasion cases, totaling Rs 40,853.27 million. The total amount recovered was Rs 18,464 crore.

In 2021, totaling Rs 49,384 crore was found in 12,596 cases in 2020-21. The total amount recovered was Rs 12,235 crore. In the current fiscal year, 1,580 incidents of GST evasion totaling Rs 7,421.27 crore were discovered, with Rs 1,920 crore seized in April-June 2021.

“However, tax evaders have been known to perpetrate fraud even on electronic platforms by misrepresenting facts such as providing false credentials at the time of registration; issuing a phony invoice to claim Input Tax Credits; misdeclaration of classification, and so on,” he stated.