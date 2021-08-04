Flood relief: Maharashtra approves Rs 11,500 crore aid package (Lead) – Mumbai News

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government released the much-anticipated relief package of Rs 11,500 crore for emergency relief, repairs, and long-term rehabilitation efforts for the victims of last month’s disastrous floods, which struck nine districts.

According to Relief & Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, the decision was made at a crucial cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and ministers from all three allies — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress.

The whole budget includes Rs 1,500 crore for assistance, Rs 3,000 crore for reconstruction work in damaged areas, and Rs 7,000 crore for flood protection measures in these areas.

The payment would be based on eligibility for slums under rehabilitation for a declared slum belt in urban areas, and those qualified for regularization but not yet regularized in rural regions would be eligible for the grant.