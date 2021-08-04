Deep Ocean Mission to be implemented at Rs 4,077 Cr in 5 years – New Delhi News

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) India’s Deep Ocean Mission, which has a five-year budget of Rs 4,077 crore, is a multi-ministerial, multi-disciplinary program focusing on deep-sea technology development, including the development of a manned submersible capable of diving to 6,000 meters below sea level, the Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

The Deep Ocean Mission, which the Ministry of Earth Sciences will lead, will also focus on deep-sea mining technologies, exploration of marine mineral resources, and marine biodiversity, as well as the acquisition of a research vessel for ocean exploration, profound sea observations, and capacity building in marine biology, according to Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh.

A manned submersible with a suite of scientific instruments and gadgets is being developed to convey three persons to a depth of 6,000 meters in the ocean. Singh stated that all aspects of the mission would begin in 2021.