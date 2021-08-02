Ambuja plans Rs 310 Cr production expansion at Ropar plant – New Delhi News

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Cement manufacturer Ambuja announced on Monday that it planned to invest Rs 310 crore over the next two years to boost the production capacity of its facility in Ropar, Punjab.

“This expansion will aid the corporation in retaining its market position and competitiveness in India’s northern areas. The Ropar brownfield development is part of the company’s long-term plan to boost total cement capacity to 50 MTPA.”

The new investment is also made in anticipation of rising cement consumption, which will be fueled by India’s rapid urbanisation, which would lead to increased investment in public facilities and housing, according to the business.

Furthermore, the business will commission new capacity in Rajasthan’s Marwar, which will expand clinker capacity by 3 MTPA and cement sales by 5 MTPA, contributing to the company’s long-term capacity expansion strategy.