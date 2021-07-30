TN CM’s relief fund disburses Rs 305 Cr for Covid relief

According to an official statement released on Friday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) collected Rs 500 crore and disbursed Rs 305 million for Covid-19 relief activities until July 28.

The authorities informed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of the data during a meeting hosted by him to examine the operations of the Finance and Human Resources Departments at the TN Secretariat.

The implementation of the Integrated Finance and Human Resource Management system, sub-treasury functions, and the adoption of new insurance schemes for government personnel were also considered.

P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan, the State Finance Minister, and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials from the departments concerned attended the meeting.