Andhra disburses Rs 694 Cr to 11L students under Vidya Deevena scheme

The second tranche of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena was released on Thursday by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directly deposited Rs 694 crore into the bank accounts of qualified mothers of over 11 lakh students pursuing higher education in the state.

According to Reddy, the state government has spent Rs 5,573 crore on fee reimbursement under this plan since 2019, including Rs 1,880 crore in overdue dues from the previous administration during the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Unlike in the past, when money was transferred to college administrations, Reddy said the payments are now directly credited to the moms’ accounts.

The move is intended to improve college administration responsibility by better supervision of college facilities and students’ well-being.