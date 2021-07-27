Assets worth Rs 85L unearthed from a clerk in Odisha

On Tuesday, vigilance sleuths in Odisha discovered disproportionate assets worth over Rs 85 lakh from a chief clerk in Sambalpur district. According to the vigilance, Dilip Kumar Deb, a top clerk at Block Education Officer (BEO), Dhankauda in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, was found with the properties.

On Tuesday, vigilance teams conducted concurrent house searches on houses in two locations in Sambalpur in response to allegations of holding of assets disproportionate to recognized sources of income.

According to them, the overall worth of the properties would be over Rs 85 lakh, and further searches are still underway.

Meanwhile, Sunil Kumar Digital, a revenue inspector, was arrested by the vigilance after he demanded and accepted Rs 3,000. Officials from the anti-corruption wing are searching Digital’s office and rented residence.