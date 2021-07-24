Odisha CM inaugurates 3 industrial projects worth Rs 436.93 Cr

Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha, virtually inaugurated three industrial projects totalling Rs 436.93 crore.

Officials said the Chief Minister inaugurated a Rs 352.50 crore solar power facility built by Aditya Birla Renewables Limited in the Bolangir district.

A Runaya Refining LLP aluminium dross refining factory was also inaugurated in Banjari, Jharsuguda district. This project will cost Rs 64.43 crore and would likely employ 175 people.

Wild Lotus Fashions’ garment manufacturing unit in Chhatabar, Khurda district, was also inaugurated by the Chief Minister. According to the official, this unit was established with a Rs 20 crore investment and will provide prospective employment for around 783 people.

“Our industries have been actively cooperating with the state government, not only in economic development but also in discharging social responsibility,” the CM added, thanking Odisha-based industries for their CSR initiatives.