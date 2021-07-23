Delhi govt releases Rs 293 Crore to North MCD for salaries

On Friday, Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain said that the government had provided the North Delhi Municipal Corporation with a Rs 293 crore advance to pay salaries to its employees.

He explained that the money was provided on Thursday because the North MCD was having trouble paying its employees’ salaries.

The development follows the Delhi High Court’s July 8 judgment ordering the Delhi government to deliver Rs 293 crore to the North MCD within ten days.

The court’s order came in response to a slew of petitions alleging that teachers, hospital employees, sanitation workers, and engineers were not paid their salaries and pensions.