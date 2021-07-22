Skylightz Gaming to invest $150k in Indian esports talents

Skylights Gaming, Singapore-based gaming and esports company, stated that it plans to invest $150,000 in Indian esports talent by 2022 to boost the Indian gaming industry.

According to the statement, the organization is committed to providing dedicated specialists for each squad, such as coaches, analysts, and managers.

Skylights Gaming’s investment will provide updated devices, boot camps, and studios for post-production purposes and practices to Indian gamers.

According to the statement, they are also looking forward to integrating a team of energetic gaming pros who will be prepared to compete in massive global gaming tournaments.

For a start, Skylights Gaming has formed a partnership with Harpreet Singh Janjuha, a well-known esports talent (Ronak). Ronak will now represent the Indian gaming industry on a global scale and the influence of gaming companies in India.