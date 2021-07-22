Salesforce completes $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack

Salesforce argued that merging Slack with its Customer 360 platform will be revolutionary for the industry when announced in December of last year.

The $27.7 billion acquisition of workplace communication tool Slack was hailed as a large-scale acquisition. Analysts predict that the merger will have no immediate impact on Salesforce and Slack customers.

“Slack and Salesforce Customer 360 will give every company in the world a single source of truth for their business and a single platform for connecting employees, customers, and partners with each other and the apps they use every day,” said Bret Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer of Salesforce.

Salesforce and Slack will collaborate to deliver the Slack-first Customer 360, providing businesses with a single source of truth for their business and a single platform for connecting employees, customers, and partners with each other and the apps they use daily, staying within their existing workflows.