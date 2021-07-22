Rs 10 lakh to kin of govt general insurance employees dying of Covid

According to a leading leader of the General Insurance Employees All India Association (GIEAIA), the four government-owned non-life insurers will pay Rs 10 lakh to the nominees of employees who died due to Covid-19.

The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, one of the four insurers, released a circular on Thursday declaring a lump-sum payment of Rs 10 lakh to the nominees of people who died of Covid-19.

The insurer also stated that it would reimburse 100% of any residual medical expenses spent to treat employees, spouses, dependent children, and parents that were not covered by the Staff Group Mediclaim insurance.

“All four government-owned non-life insurers – The National Insurance Company Ltd, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, The Oriental Insurance, and The United India Insurance Company Ltd – would be eligible for the benefit. The remaining three businesses may issue circulars shortly, “K. Govindan, the General Secretary of the GIEAIA, informed IANS.

According to the insurance, the payments will be paid to anyone who was affected by Covid-19 after it broke out in 2020, as well as those who may be involved in the future.