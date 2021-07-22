Bose unveils Sleep Buds II in India at Rs.22,900

Sleep buds II features a new acoustic and electrical design, a new container that is lighter than a dime, and new unique ear tips for a secure, super-soft fit, as well as over 35 free recordings.

“Bose Sleep buds II makes use of developments in our unique noise-masking technology since concealing sound rather than cancelling it is a superior answer for sleeping,” said Steve Romine, president of Bose Health.

They’re sweat and water-resistant and have an IPX4 grade for durability. Noise management, acoustics, psychoacoustics, and technological miniaturization have all been improved in Sleep buds II. The free Bose Sleep App lets you set the alarm, modify the level and now contains three types of material for control and updates.

It has a new anodized aluminium housing that stabilizes each bud while it’s being stored and charged and adds up to 30 hours to the battery life.

For convenience, they’re equally compatible with iOS and Android devices. It is available for purchase both online and offline.